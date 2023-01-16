Overview of Dr. Celeste Bremer, MD

Dr. Celeste Bremer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Bremer works at Virginia Oncology Associates in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Norfolk, VA and Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.