Dr. Celeste Bremer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bremer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Celeste Bremer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Celeste Bremer, MD
Dr. Celeste Bremer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Bremer works at
Dr. Bremer's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Oncology Associates1950 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 102, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 289-9465
-
2
Virginia Oncology Associates6251 E Virginia Beach Blvd Ste 200, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 466-8683
-
3
Virginia Oncology Associates744 Battlefield Blvd N Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 549-4403
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bremer?
I’m being followed by Dr. Bremer for a DVT and pulmonary embolus. Both of my visits have been thorough but not “rushed “. Dr. Bremer answered all of my questions and gave me a pretty clear idea of what my treatment would look like going forward. I’m exceptionally impressed with her professionalism and I highly recommend her to anyone else needing Hematology or Oncology care.
About Dr. Celeste Bremer, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1144213026
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bremer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bremer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bremer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bremer works at
Dr. Bremer has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bremer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Bremer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bremer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bremer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bremer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.