Overview

Dr. Celeste Galizia, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.



Dr. Galizia works at Ascension Medical Group Illinois in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Lake Zurich, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.