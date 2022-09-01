Dr. Celeste Hart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Celeste Hart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Celeste Hart, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doctors' Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hospital And Manor and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Hart works at
Locations
-
1
North Florida Reg Thyroid Ctr1705 S Adams St, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Directions (850) 224-7154
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors' Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Hospital And Manor
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hart?
Dr. Hart spent a great amount of time with me, listening to my concerns, my health history and lifestyle. She has made recommendations and provided me with information to research a potential treatment with a follow-up appointment to discuss ongoing care. Dr. Hart provided me with a sense of calm and ownership over my current health concern. She was patient, informative and a true professional.
About Dr. Celeste Hart, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1932212263
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hart works at
Dr. Hart has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.