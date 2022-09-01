See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Tallahassee, FL
Dr. Celeste Hart, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.9 (42)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Celeste Hart, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doctors' Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hospital And Manor and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Hart works at North Florida Reg Thyroid Ctr in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Florida Reg Thyroid Ctr
    1705 S Adams St, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 224-7154

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors' Memorial Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital And Manor
  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat Asthma
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Celeste Hart, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932212263
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
