Overview of Dr. Celestine Tung, MD

Dr. Celestine Tung, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.



Dr. Tung works at Texas Oncology - Houston Willowbrook in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.