Dr. Celestine Tung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Celestine Tung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Celestine Tung, MD
Dr. Celestine Tung, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.
Dr. Tung works at
Dr. Tung's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology - Houston Willowbrook13215 Dotson Rd Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 317-3931
-
2
Houston Medical Center Gynecologic Oncology7500 Fannin St Ste 100B, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (832) 460-5731
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tung?
She makes you feel at ease and comfortable with everything that she is doing. She explains everything very well.
About Dr. Celestine Tung, MD
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1366620916
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tung works at
Dr. Tung has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Tung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.