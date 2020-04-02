Dr. Celestino Sepulveda II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sepulveda II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Celestino Sepulveda II, MD
Overview of Dr. Celestino Sepulveda II, MD
Dr. Celestino Sepulveda II, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FUNDACAO UNIVERSIDADE REGIONAL DE BLUMENAU (FURB) / CENTRO DE CIENCIAS DA SAUDE.
Dr. Sepulveda II's Office Locations
Plastic Surgeons207 Washington St Ste 203, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-0800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Mid-hudson Valley Division of Westchester Medical Center241 North Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-5900
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-0800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommended! Dr. Sepulveda did my bi lateral mastectomy with reconstruction in 2014 and then an open capsulectomy with breast implant replacement in 2020. Right as the Coronavirus was taking effect! He and his staff, especially his amazing nurse Mary, went above and beyond, with personal follow- up calls from both! Amazing! Warm, welcoming, and considerate inside the O.R. and office! Ohh and does fantastic work... all my other doctors say so as well!
About Dr. Celestino Sepulveda II, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FUNDACAO UNIVERSIDADE REGIONAL DE BLUMENAU (FURB) / CENTRO DE CIENCIAS DA SAUDE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sepulveda II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sepulveda II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sepulveda II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sepulveda II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sepulveda II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sepulveda II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sepulveda II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.