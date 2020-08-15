Overview

Dr. Celia Dominguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Dominguez works at Valerie M Wang MD in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.