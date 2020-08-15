Dr. Celia Dominguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dominguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Celia Dominguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Celia Dominguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.

Locations
Valerie M Wang MD1319 Punahou St Ste 610, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor D has been our Angel for about a year now, but TTC for almost 5 years now. She performed 3 IUI's on me based on an exam done a year prior, and each time we met she took the time to thoroughly review processes and results with us. She even took the time to comfort us, as if she was our therapist. After 3 attempts with IUI, she recommended a more elaborate exam of the uterus, at which point she discovered my tubes were now blocked, and referred me as a viable patient for IVF. As anybody in this journey knows, it is the longest journey that I'm sure can be rewarding in the long-run. Doctor D makes this journey manageable, and I can truly say she is a Heaven sent Angel. I know a few friends who saw/or currently seeing her, and everybody says the same. She even found endo on my friend that has seen a few other clinics previously. Thank you Doctor D, for all the miracle work you do for endless days.
About Dr. Celia Dominguez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Diego Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- George Wash University

