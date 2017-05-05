Overview

Dr. Celia Elias, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.



Dr. Elias works at Old Pueblo Healthcare in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.