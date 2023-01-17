Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Celia Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Celia Fernandez, MD
Dr. Celia Fernandez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ponce School of Medical and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Dr. Fernandez's Office Locations
Cullman Ob Gyn PC1890 AL Highway 157 Ste 220, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (256) 737-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fernandez always goes above and beyond caring for my needs. She is competent and professional yet very personable at the same time. She has been my "saving grace" on multiple occasions, particularly when very sick with covid-19. I will follow Dr. Fernandez anywhere she goes in north and central Alabama!
About Dr. Celia Fernandez, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1447313952
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Cooper Hosp/U Med Ctr/Rutge
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Ponce School of Medical
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.