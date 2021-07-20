Overview of Dr. Celia Genio-Harding, MD

Dr. Celia Genio-Harding, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Genio-Harding works at Dallas Specialty Center-Pediatrics-Harding in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.