Dr. Celia Nelson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Nelson works at UF Health Leesburg General Surgery in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.