Dr. Celia Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Celia Nelson, MD
Dr. Celia Nelson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
UF Health Leesburg General Surgery601 E Dixie Ave Ste 804, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 323-5025Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nelson is a wonderful surgeon and I and my mother have been blessed to have her as a surgeon! Routine gallbladder surgeries for both of us.
About Dr. Celia Nelson, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
