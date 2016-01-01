Dr. Storey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Celia Storey, DPM
Overview of Dr. Celia Storey, DPM
Dr. Celia Storey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Saint Bernard Parish Hospital.
Dr. Storey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Storey's Office Locations
-
1
George Gaethe MD3939 Houma Blvd Ste 224, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-2900
- 2 1111 Medical Center Blvd Ste N513, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 218-4913
-
3
East Jefferson General Hospital4200 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-4431
-
4
New Orleans Office3525 Prytania St Ste 230, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 891-2233
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Saint Bernard Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Storey?
About Dr. Celia Storey, DPM
- Podiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1023384955
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Storey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Storey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Storey works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Storey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Storey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Storey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.