Dr. Celina Mankey, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Celina Mankey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Mankey works at Westlake Concierge Medicine, PLLC in West Lake Hills, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westlake Concierge Medicine, PLLC
    1301 S Capital of Texas Hwy Ste 100C, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Gait Abnormality
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis
Pap Smear
Physical Examination
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Urinalysis
Urinary Incontinence
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 08, 2019
    Dr. Mankey is great. She is an internal medicine physician but does so much more. Very well trained and caring and always available. Highly recommended and a concierge physician.
    Talon 38 — Dec 08, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Celina Mankey, MD
    About Dr. Celina Mankey, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427048149
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Massachusetts Genl Hosp/Harvard Med Sch
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton U
    Undergraduate School

