Dr. Celina Mankey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Mankey works at Westlake Concierge Medicine, PLLC in West Lake Hills, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.