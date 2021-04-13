Overview of Dr. Celine Rivera, MD

Dr. Celine Rivera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They completed their fellowship with American College of Physicians



Dr. Rivera works at Bountiful Internal Medicine in Bountiful, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.