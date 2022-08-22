See All General Surgeons in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Celines Morales-Ribeiro, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (45)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Celines Morales-Ribeiro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. 

Dr. Morales-Ribeiro works at Celines Morales-Ribeiro, MD in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Celines Morales-Ribeiro, MD
    25 Rockwood Pl, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 608-2848

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 22, 2022
    God. I’m so blees. Thank you so much I miss you. Doctor you change my life!! I got. Married hav 2. Beatifull girls. Going to my third. Is. Angel Rosario. Cantante
    Angel Rosario — Aug 22, 2022
    About Dr. Celines Morales-Ribeiro, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164672895
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Celines Morales-Ribeiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales-Ribeiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morales-Ribeiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morales-Ribeiro works at Celines Morales-Ribeiro, MD in Englewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Morales-Ribeiro’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales-Ribeiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales-Ribeiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales-Ribeiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales-Ribeiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

