Dr. Celso Acevedo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Celso Acevedo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
AdventHealth Medical Group - Heart Care at Central Ocala125 SW 11th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 354-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1851390017
- The Western Pa Hospital
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
