Overview

Dr. Celso Acevedo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Acevedo works at AdventHealth Medical Group - Heart Care at Central Ocala in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.