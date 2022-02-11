Dr. Celso Pineiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pineiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Celso Pineiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Celso Pineiro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Martin Medical Group1651 SE Tiffany Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions
- 2 1615 SE Tiffany Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 398-1800
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Let me start by saying that prior to my procedure, I had read a couple of reviews regarding Dr.Pineiro and/or staff members associated with him. I don't understand how some people complained or were critical about the treatment they received, or how they were treated by him. I found him to be very professional, and quite helpful with regard to explaining the procedure I underwent. The care I received from him, the nurses, technicians, and staff at Tradition Surgery Center was all that I could hope for. For that, I am very thankful and would certainly recommend both Dr. Pineiro, and Tradition Surgery Center to anyone needing their services/medical care.
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053325118
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
