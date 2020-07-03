Dr. Celso Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Celso Rodriguez, MD
Overview of Dr. Celso Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Celso Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laredo, TX.
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
O & G. - Whca P.A.1710 E Saunders St Ste B490, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 724-4799
Hospital Affiliations
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This dr can be an a**hole but I’d trust him again. He knows what he is doing along with the other doctors in his office.
About Dr. Celso Rodriguez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1073771028
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Ovarian Cysts and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
