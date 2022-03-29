Dr. C Taner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. C Taner, MD
Overview of Dr. C Taner, MD
Dr. C Taner, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HACETTEPE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Taner works at
Dr. Taner's Office Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - Transplant4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-7128Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taner?
He was my transplant surgeon and he is excellent. I felt 100% confident under his care. He saved my life and I’m eternally grateful to him.
About Dr. C Taner, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1962481903
Education & Certifications
- HACETTEPE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Taner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Taner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taner works at
Dr. Taner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.