Overview of Dr. Cen Zhang, MD

Dr. Cen Zhang, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Zhang works at NYU Neurology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.