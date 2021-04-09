Dr. Cengiz Inal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cengiz Inal, MD
Overview of Dr. Cengiz Inal, MD
Dr. Cengiz Inal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inal's Office Locations
- 1 12100 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 534-5555
Riverside Physician Services Inc.856 J Clyde Morris Blvd Ste A, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 534-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I left Dr. Inal's office with a better understanding of my results and a greater sense of confidence that my problem could be diagnosed and managed. He is very thorough and attentive. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Cengiz Inal, MD
- Hematology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
