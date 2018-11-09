See All Neurologists in Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Cenk Sengun, MD

Neurology
4.2 (32)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Cenk Sengun, MD

Dr. Cenk Sengun, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They completed their residency with University of Miami / School of Medicine

Dr. Sengun works at Foot & Ankle Institute of Miami Beach, PA in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sengun's Office Locations

    Foot & Ankle Institute of Miami Beach, PA
    4308 Alton Rd Ste 710, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 588-4393
    Mt. Sinai Office
    4302 Alton Rd Ste 800, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 216-7071
    Boca Raton Office
    1000 NW 9th Ct Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 409-2390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Medical Center
  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parkinson's Disease
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Parkinson's Disease
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Nov 09, 2018
    Best Doctor I have ever had. Listens to you. Answered all questions. He know what he’s talking about. I was in a dark place at the beiginning of my Parkinson’s journey. He saved my life. He brought me to a place where I was functional again and could cope. He is relaxed and doesn’t throw you into a panic when he is concerned abou5 something. Doesn’t over medicate you. He is quite conservative and wants medicine to last as long as it can before changing or increases dose. Shannon is awesome too.
    Mateo Glass in FL — Nov 09, 2018
    About Dr. Cenk Sengun, MD

    • Neurology
    Specialties
    • English, German, Spanish and Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1255532420
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Residency

    Dr. Cenk Sengun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sengun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sengun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sengun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sengun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sengun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sengun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sengun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

