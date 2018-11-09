Dr. Cenk Sengun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sengun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cenk Sengun, MD
Overview of Dr. Cenk Sengun, MD
Dr. Cenk Sengun, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They completed their residency with University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Sengun works at
Dr. Sengun's Office Locations
-
1
Foot & Ankle Institute of Miami Beach, PA4308 Alton Rd Ste 710, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 588-4393
-
2
Mt. Sinai Office4302 Alton Rd Ste 800, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (786) 216-7071
-
3
Boca Raton Office1000 NW 9th Ct Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 409-2390
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sengun?
Best Doctor I have ever had. Listens to you. Answered all questions. He know what he’s talking about. I was in a dark place at the beiginning of my Parkinson’s journey. He saved my life. He brought me to a place where I was functional again and could cope. He is relaxed and doesn’t throw you into a panic when he is concerned abou5 something. Doesn’t over medicate you. He is quite conservative and wants medicine to last as long as it can before changing or increases dose. Shannon is awesome too.
About Dr. Cenk Sengun, MD
- Neurology
- English, German, Spanish and Turkish
- 1255532420
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sengun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sengun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sengun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sengun works at
Dr. Sengun speaks German, Spanish and Turkish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sengun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sengun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sengun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sengun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.