Dr. Cereesa Longest, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Cereesa Longest, MD

Dr. Cereesa Longest, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. 

Dr. Longest works at Suburban Associates In Ophthalmology in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Longest's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Suburban Associates in Ophthalmology LLC
    1100 W Central Rd Ste 205, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 253-4040
  2. 2
    Suburban Assoc In Ophthalmology
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 710, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 290-0202

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia
Exotropia
Paralytic Strabismus
Diplopia
Exotropia
Paralytic Strabismus

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 12, 2022
    My experience was good but she said there was nothing more she could do for me so I would like a second opinion from a neuro ophthalmologist thank you .
    Judith holzer — May 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cereesa Longest, MD
    About Dr. Cereesa Longest, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1467438341
    Education & Certifications

    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cereesa Longest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Longest has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Longest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Longest has seen patients for Diplopia and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longest on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Longest. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longest.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

