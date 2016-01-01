Dr. Cardona accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cesar Cardona, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center, Maury Regional Medical Center and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Pulaski.
Nephrology Associates854 W James M Campbell Blvd Ste 101A, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 388-3209
Hospital Affiliations
- Marshall Medical Center
- Maury Regional Medical Center
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Pulaski
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Nephrology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1578728283
- Meharry Medical College
Dr. Cardona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cardona has seen patients for Iron Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cardona has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.