Dr. Cesar Cardona, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cesar Cardona, MD

Dr. Cesar Cardona, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center, Maury Regional Medical Center and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Pulaski.

Dr. Cardona works at Nephrology Associates in Columbia, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Iron Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Cardona's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates
    854 W James M Campbell Blvd Ste 101A, Columbia, TN 38401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 388-3209

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marshall Medical Center
  • Maury Regional Medical Center
  • Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Pulaski

Iron Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    About Dr. Cesar Cardona, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578728283
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cardona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cardona works at Nephrology Associates in Columbia, TN. View the full address on Dr. Cardona’s profile.

    Dr. Cardona has seen patients for Iron Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Cardona has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardona.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

