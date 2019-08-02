Dr. Cesar Carlos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Carlos, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in El Paso, TX.
Ear Nose and Throat Clinic2295 Trawood Dr Ste B, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 595-0067
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Cesar operated my right ear and did a wonderful job. Considering he faced an unexpected tumor and bacteria during surgery. He left me with a fully functional ear & no scarring. He pours his heart into his work and this can be seen with the attentiveness and follow up on his patients regardless of day and time. I’m sure us patients fill up his schedule entirely and take over his personal time. But, I truly appreciate him for all he’s done.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1841265279
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
