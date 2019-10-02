See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Cesar Ceballos, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (61)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cesar Ceballos, MD

Dr. Cesar Ceballos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Dr. Ceballos works at Core Orthopedics in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Ceballos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Core Orthopedics
    11801 SW 90th St Ste 203, Miami, FL 33186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 596-2828
  2. 2
    Orthomiami
    7800 SW 87th Ave Ste A110, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 596-2828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Knee Dislocation
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Knee Dislocation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Collarbone Chevron Icon
Broken Leg Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Chronic Groin Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx Injuries Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures of the Periarticular Region Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Contusion Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Dislocated Elbow Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Extremity Injuries Chevron Icon
Familial Joint Laxity Chevron Icon
Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gluteal Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Subluxation Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Iliotibial Band Syndrome Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Clicking Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Effusion Chevron Icon
Joint Space Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Stiffness Chevron Icon
Joint Swelling Chevron Icon
Jumper Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Injury Chevron Icon
Leg Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscal Cyst Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Meralgia Paresthetica Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Muscular Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Junction Disorders Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteochondroses Chevron Icon
Osteochondrosis Chevron Icon
Osteonecrosis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Pediatric Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Knee Range of Motion Problems Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Separation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Thigh Conditions Chevron Icon
Thigh Injuries Chevron Icon
Thigh Strain Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Throwing Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Trauma Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Tricep Injuries Chevron Icon
Tricep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Turf Toe Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Disorders Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Cesar Ceballos, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952366502
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Soar Medicine Associates In Affiliation With Stanford University
    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital/University of Miami
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida International University (Fiu)
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cesar Ceballos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ceballos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ceballos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ceballos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ceballos works at Core Orthopedics in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ceballos’s profile.

    Dr. Ceballos has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ceballos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Ceballos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ceballos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ceballos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ceballos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

