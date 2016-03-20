Overview of Dr. Cesar Chavez, MD

Dr. Cesar Chavez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from KAISER WILHELMS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chavez works at El Centro Regional Medical Center in El Centro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Pterygium and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.