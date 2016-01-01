Dr. Cesar Costa-Luna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costa-Luna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Costa-Luna, MD
Overview of Dr. Cesar Costa-Luna, MD
Dr. Cesar Costa-Luna, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.
Acme Pediatric Providers Pllc1206 S F St Ste 1, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 444-0844
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Cesar Costa-Luna, MD
- Pediatrics
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528018611
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Dr. Costa-Luna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costa-Luna accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costa-Luna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costa-Luna speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Costa-Luna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costa-Luna.
