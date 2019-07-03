Dr. Cesar De Las Casas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Las Casas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar De Las Casas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cesar De Las Casas, MD
Dr. Cesar De Las Casas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from Universidad Peruana - Cayetano and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.
Dr. De Las Casas works at
Dr. De Las Casas' Office Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology4000 Spencer Hwy Ste 200, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 379-7269
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Las Casas?
This is a no nonsense Doctor. He is very interest in helping his patients, but lacks bed side manner. Personally, I will choose a doctor who is intent on helping me with all my health problems. This would be Dr De Las Casas.
About Dr. Cesar De Las Casas, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1184711798
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Universidad Peruana - Cayetano
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Las Casas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Las Casas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Las Casas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Las Casas works at
Dr. De Las Casas has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Las Casas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. De Las Casas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Las Casas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Las Casas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Las Casas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.