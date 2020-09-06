Dr. Deleon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cesar Deleon, DO
Overview
Dr. Cesar Deleon, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They completed their residency with Broward Gener
Dr. Deleon works at
Locations
-
1
Millennium Physician Group501 Goodlette-Frank Rd N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 430-2520
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Deleon?
Highly recommend him and his staff for the high level of care they have given me.
About Dr. Cesar Deleon, DO
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1134282411
Education & Certifications
- Broward Gener
- Genesys Regional Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deleon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deleon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deleon works at
Dr. Deleon speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Deleon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deleon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deleon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deleon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.