Dr. Cesar Dionisio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dionisio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Dionisio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cesar Dionisio, MD
Dr. Cesar Dionisio, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dionisio works at
Dr. Dionisio's Office Locations
-
1
Lourdes ENT161 Riverside Dr Ste 205, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 770-9050
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dionisio?
I had a visit today, he was very thorough and listened. He did a procedure and gave recommendations for me to look into. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Cesar Dionisio, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Tagalog
- 1164477667
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dionisio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dionisio accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dionisio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dionisio works at
Dr. Dionisio has seen patients for Pharyngitis, Outer Ear Infection and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dionisio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dionisio speaks Tagalog.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dionisio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dionisio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dionisio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dionisio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.