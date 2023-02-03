Overview of Dr. Cesar Figueroa, MD

Dr. Cesar Figueroa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Figueroa works at CESAR G FIGUEROA MD in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.