Overview of Dr. Cesar Figueroa, MD

Dr. Cesar Figueroa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Figueroa works at Coliseum Center for Behavioral Health in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Anxiety and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.