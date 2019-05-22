Dr. Cesar Figueroa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Figueroa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Figueroa, MD
Overview of Dr. Cesar Figueroa, MD
Dr. Cesar Figueroa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Dr. Figueroa's Office Locations
Coliseum Center for Behavioral Health340 Hospital Dr, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 741-1355
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have worked with him professionally. Everyone that knows him loves "Dr. Fig".
About Dr. Cesar Figueroa, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dd Eisenhower Army Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
