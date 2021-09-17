Dr. Cesar Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Garcia, MD
Overview of Dr. Cesar Garcia, MD
Dr. Cesar Garcia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITAS JENDERAL ACHMAD YANI (UNJANI) / FAKULTAS KEDOKTERAN and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
UMC - East Clinic1521 Joe Battle Blvd, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 790-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great personality, great bedside manner, took time before and after procedure.. see you you 3-5 years.. thank you
About Dr. Cesar Garcia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1154551943
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITAS JENDERAL ACHMAD YANI (UNJANI) / FAKULTAS KEDOKTERAN
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.