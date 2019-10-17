Overview of Dr. Cesar Guerrero, MD

Dr. Cesar Guerrero, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.



Dr. Guerrero works at Cesar E Guerrero MD PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.