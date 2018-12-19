Overview of Dr. Cesar Holgado, MD

Dr. Cesar Holgado, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Holgado works at Cesar B Holgado MD in Edison, NJ with other offices in Elizabeth, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Ovarian Cysts and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.