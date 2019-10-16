See All Cardiologists in Winter Garden, FL
Dr. Cesar Bonilla Isaza, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Cesar Bonilla Isaza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Hospital

Dr. Bonilla Isaza works at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Winter Garden in Winter Garden, FL with other offices in Apopka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Winter Garden
    2000 Fowler Grove Blvd Fl 3, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Apopka
    2100 Ocoee Apopka Rd Ste 120, Apopka, FL 32703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Winter Park
  • AdventHealth Apopka
  • AdventHealth Winter Garden
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Oviedo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Electrophysiological Study
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Electrophysiological Study

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Cesar Bonilla Isaza, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1598088668
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
