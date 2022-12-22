Dr. Cesar Mora-Esteves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mora-Esteves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Mora-Esteves, MD
Overview of Dr. Cesar Mora-Esteves, MD
Dr. Cesar Mora-Esteves, MD is an Urology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They graduated from Central University / Jose Maria Vargas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center and John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mora-Esteves works at
Dr. Mora-Esteves' Office Locations
-
1
M. Ilbeigi and Assoc. MD Inc.18400 US Highway 18 Ste A, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-3939
-
2
Jfk Memorial Hospital47111 Monroe St, Indio, CA 92201 Directions (760) 347-6191
-
3
Emily Rekuc D.o. Inc.79440 Corporate Center Dr Ste 102, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 346-1133
-
4
Valley Urology72650 Fred Waring Dr Ste 104, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 346-1133
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mora-Esteves?
Excelent Doctor, sometimes can be impatient because of schedule. All the same his attentiveness in my appointments was always met with professionalism. I was always satisfied with his advise and treatment.
About Dr. Cesar Mora-Esteves, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1588857460
Education & Certifications
- Central University / Jose Maria Vargas School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mora-Esteves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mora-Esteves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mora-Esteves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mora-Esteves works at
Dr. Mora-Esteves has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mora-Esteves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mora-Esteves. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mora-Esteves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mora-Esteves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mora-Esteves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.