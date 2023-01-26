Dr. Cesar Morales-Pabon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales-Pabon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Morales-Pabon, MD
Overview
Dr. Cesar Morales-Pabon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Morales-Pabon works at
Locations
-
1
South Tampa Cardiology LLC2919 W Swann Ave Ste 105B, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 608-5609
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morales-Pabon?
Staff and doctor mirror each other in kinders, respect, and efficiency
About Dr. Cesar Morales-Pabon, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1174741565
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morales-Pabon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morales-Pabon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morales-Pabon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morales-Pabon works at
Dr. Morales-Pabon has seen patients for Cardiomegaly, Heart Palpitations and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morales-Pabon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales-Pabon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales-Pabon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales-Pabon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales-Pabon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.