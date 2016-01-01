Dr. Munoz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cesar Munoz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cesar Munoz, MD
Dr. Cesar Munoz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.
Dr. Munoz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Munoz's Office Locations
-
1
Dr Fletcher Hamilton LLC1 Independence Plz Ste 716, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 664-8721
-
2
Hill Crest Behavioral Health Services6869 5th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35212 Directions (205) 838-2031
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Munoz?
About Dr. Cesar Munoz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1255432027
Education & Certifications
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munoz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munoz works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Munoz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munoz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.