Dr. Cesar O'Phelan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Phelan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar O'Phelan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cesar O'Phelan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. O'Phelan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cesar A Ophelan M.d. P.A.7100 W 20th Ave Ste 201, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 558-4035
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Phelan?
About Dr. Cesar O'Phelan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1497778575
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Phelan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Phelan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Phelan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Phelan works at
Dr. O'Phelan has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Phelan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Phelan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Phelan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Phelan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Phelan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.