Dr. Cesar O'Phelan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. O'Phelan works at Cesar A Ophelan M.d. P.A. in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.