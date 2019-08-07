See All Pediatricians in Houston, TX
Dr. Cesar Parra, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cesar Parra, MD

Dr. Cesar Parra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Parra works at Cesar A Parra Medical Clinic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cesar A Parra MD PA
    1821 Wirt Rd, Houston, TX 77055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 468-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Burn Injuries
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excessive Sweating
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gonorrhea Infections
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pilonidal Cyst Removal
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Cyst
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Cesar Parra, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871762690
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cesar Parra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parra works at Cesar A Parra Medical Clinic in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Parra’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Parra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

