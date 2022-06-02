Dr. Cesar Pellerano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pellerano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Pellerano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cesar Pellerano, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
- 1 20774 W DIXIE HWY, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 933-8877
-
2
Miami Medical Partners PA6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 320, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 661-1887
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cesar Pellerano, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1417078841
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
