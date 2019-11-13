Dr. Perez Batista has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cesar Perez Batista, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cesar Perez Batista, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COSTA RICA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1538322003
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Chicago Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF COSTA RICA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hematology
Dr. Perez Batista accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez Batista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez Batista. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez Batista.
