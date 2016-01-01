Dr. Cesar Reategui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reategui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Reategui, MD
Overview of Dr. Cesar Reategui, MD
Dr. Cesar Reategui, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Reategui works at
Dr. Reategui's Office Locations
Medical Center - Scurlock Tower6560 Fannin St Ste 1404, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-0616Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cesar Reategui, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1912267410
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reategui accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reategui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reategui works at
Dr. Reategui has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reategui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reategui has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reategui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reategui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reategui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.