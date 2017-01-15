Overview

Dr. Cesar Rodriguez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SUPERIOR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / VILLA CLARA and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Mas Medical Group in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.