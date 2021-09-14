See All General Surgeons in New Braunfels, TX
General Surgery
Dr. Cesar Santiago, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance and Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    545 Creekside Xing Ste 218, New Braunfels, TX 78130 (830) 217-9794
    Baycare Medical Group Inc
    4301 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 (813) 879-5010
    Colorectal Specialists
    295A Midland Pkwy Ste 130, Summerville, SC 29485 (843) 695-2720
    Resolute Health
    555 Creekside Xing, New Braunfels, TX 78130 (830) 500-6000

  Trident Medical Center

Anal or Rectal Pain
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance
Rectovaginal Fistula
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Secondary Malignancies
Sphincterotomy
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Bowel Infarction
Anal Prolapse
Anoscopy
Appendicitis
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Fecal Impaction Removal
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Pelvic Abscess
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance
Puncture Aspiration
Transendoscopic Stent Placement
Ulcerative Colitis
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Sep 14, 2021
    Had a wonderful first visit and he scheduled surgery in October 2021. I feel very comfortable with him and his staff so fare. Dianna Scarboro Colleton County S,C, He explained the surgical procedure to my daughter and myself and did not rush.
Dianna L. Scarboro — Sep 14, 2021
    General Surgery
    English, Spanish
    1659396406
    University of Miami and Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Ponce School of Medicine
    Colon & Rectal Surgery
