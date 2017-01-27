Dr. Cesar Sanz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Sanz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cesar Sanz, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Downstate Med Ctr-SUNY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Sanz works at
Locations
Colon & Rectal Surgical Practice of Nassau Pllc1100 Franklin Ave Ste 203, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (718) 732-4033
Advanced Colon and Rectal Surgery LLC510 Broadhollow Rd Ste 307, Melville, NY 11747 Directions (631) 756-2888
North Shore- LIJ Health System755 New York Ave Ste 108, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 470-1450
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sanz is the most understanding doctor ,kind ,pleasent takes time with you..I had a hemorrhiod surgery and now I have a new lease on life and it was the best thing I ever did...My surgery went extremely well its been 3 months and I feel great ..Thanks to the great staff that helped me threw I cant say enough of how happy I am to have him for my doctor. mamie mackay
About Dr. Cesar Sanz, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174550537
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson U Hosp
- Downstate Med Ctr-SUNY
- College of the Holy Cross Worcester, MA
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
