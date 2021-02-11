See All Ophthalmologists in Westport, CT
Dr. Cesar Sierra, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (33)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Cesar Sierra, MD

Dr. Cesar Sierra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westport, CT. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Danbury Hospital, Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Sierra works at OPHTHALMIC FACIAL PLASTIC SURGERY in Westport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Blepharitis and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sierra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cesar A. Sierra, MD, FACS
    162 Kings Hwy N Ste 1, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 226-1696
  2. 2
    Lander Sport & Health Sciences LLC
    125 KINGS HWY N, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 226-1696
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 1:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Danbury Hospital
  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency


Blocked Tear Duct
Blepharitis
Ectropion of Eyelid
Blocked Tear Duct
Blepharitis
Ectropion of Eyelid

Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    

    
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 11, 2021
    Excellent Physician and the staff. Excellent medical care and bedside manner. Love this place. Thank you!!
    — Feb 11, 2021
      
    About Dr. Cesar Sierra, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1902997240
    Education & Certifications

    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • San Juan City Hospital
    • Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cesar Sierra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sierra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sierra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sierra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sierra works at OPHTHALMIC FACIAL PLASTIC SURGERY in Westport, CT. View the full address on Dr. Sierra’s profile.

    Dr. Sierra has seen patients for Blocked Tear Duct, Blepharitis and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sierra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sierra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sierra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sierra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sierra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

