Dr. Cesar Sierra, MD
Dr. Cesar Sierra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westport, CT. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Danbury Hospital, Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Cesar A. Sierra, MD, FACS162 Kings Hwy N Ste 1, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 226-1696
Lander Sport & Health Sciences LLC125 KINGS HWY N, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 226-1696Monday9:30am - 5:30pmTuesday9:30am - 5:30pmWednesday9:30am - 5:30pmThursday9:30am - 5:30pmFriday9:30am - 5:30pmSaturday9:30am - 1:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Danbury Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent Physician and the staff. Excellent medical care and bedside manner. Love this place. Thank you!!
About Dr. Cesar Sierra, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- San Juan City Hospital
- Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
Dr. Sierra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sierra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sierra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sierra has seen patients for Blocked Tear Duct, Blepharitis and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sierra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sierra speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sierra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sierra.
