Overview of Dr. Cesar Sierra, MD

Dr. Cesar Sierra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westport, CT. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Danbury Hospital, Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Sierra works at OPHTHALMIC FACIAL PLASTIC SURGERY in Westport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Blepharitis and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.