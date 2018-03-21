Dr. Cesar Velilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Velilla, MD
Overview of Dr. Cesar Velilla, MD
Dr. Cesar Velilla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They graduated from PONTIFICAL UNIVERSITY BOLIVARIANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Velilla works at
Dr. Velilla's Office Locations
-
1
Cesar A Velilla MD PA12709 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 367-7984
-
2
Emilio Pando MD PA12781 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 367-7984
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Care Credit
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Velilla?
Dr Cesar Velilla has changed my life and self esteem. Don’t think about it twice, get the body you have always dreamed of. He is definitely an artist. I woke up took one look in the mirror and was amazed of his precise work. Thank you doc, I’m back, and stronger than ever!!!!! Sincerely, Dr Celia Figueroa
About Dr. Cesar Velilla, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1366586414
Education & Certifications
- PONTIFICAL UNIVERSITY BOLIVARIANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velilla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velilla works at
Dr. Velilla speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Velilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.