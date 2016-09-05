Dr. Cesar Vivanco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vivanco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Vivanco, MD
Overview of Dr. Cesar Vivanco, MD
Dr. Cesar Vivanco, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Vivanco works at
Dr. Vivanco's Office Locations
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road10555 Vista del Sol Dr Ste 120, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 505-7494
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vivanco?
Dr. Vivanco understands everything that a patient goes through. He is attentive, accurate, answers questions immediately & becomes a friend of the patient's family. His staff makes sure to always get your questions answered, prescriptions filled, & will adjust to not only your physical needs, but also your mental ones as well. Regardless if they are temporary or permanent. The only thing I believe he needs is a larger office, with extra staff & services & a proper website with a customer portal.
About Dr. Cesar Vivanco, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1992843163
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vivanco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vivanco accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vivanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vivanco has seen patients for Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vivanco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vivanco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vivanco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vivanco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vivanco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.